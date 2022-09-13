Hedge Fund News From HedgeCo.Net

Tuesday’s inflation report could show prices moderating as gasoline and travel costs fall

September 13, 2022 : Permanent Link

(CNBC) Inflation is still sizzling hot but is expected to have moderated in August, as gasoline prices dropped, supply chains improved and the cost of travel fell. The consumer price index will be released Tuesday at 8:30 a.m. ET, and the report could be a bit messy since headline inflation is expected to fall while core inflation, excluding energy and food, should rise. The report is also key because it is expected to influence the Federal Reserve’s decision on how much to raise interest rates next week — and more importantly, in the long term.

To read this article:

This entry was posted in Syndicated. Bookmark the permalink.

Comments are closed.

Recent Posts

  1. Hudson Advisors and Lone Star Global Charged for Failing to Disclose Fund Fees Included $50 Million in Tax Liability
  2. Goldman Sachs to kick off Wall Street layoff season with hundreds of job cuts this month
  3. SkyBridge Capital to sell 30 per cent stake to FTX Ventures
  4. Tuesday’s inflation report could show prices moderating as gasoline and travel costs fall
  5. Stock futures are flat as Wall Street awaits key inflation report

Search


Categories