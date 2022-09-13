Hedge Fund News From HedgeCo.Net

Stock futures are flat as Wall Street awaits key inflation report

September 13, 2022 : Permanent Link

(CNBC) Stock futures were little changed Tuesday morning as investors waited for Tuesday’s consumer price index report, an important inflation data point ahead of the Federal Reserve’s September meeting. Dow Jones Industrial Average futures were flat. S&P 500 and Nasdaq 100 futures were fractionally higher. U.S. stocks rose Monday, continuing a relief rally that began last week when all three major averages snapped three-week slumps.

