(CNBC) Russian President Vladimir Putin could use cryptocurrencies to evade U.S. and other sanctions launched against the Kremlin for its unprovoked invasion of Ukraine, a Treasury official told lawmakers Tuesday. “Yes, senator, that’s possible,” Elizabeth Rosenberg, Treasury’s assistant secretary for Terrorist Financing and Financial Crimes, said when Sen. Elizabeth Warren, D-Mass., asked her if digital assets could be used to skirt sanctions.

