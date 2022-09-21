Hedge Fund News From HedgeCo.Net

Treasury warns against Russia’s efforts to evade sanctions with cryptocurrencies

September 21, 2022 : Permanent Link

(CNBC) Russian President Vladimir Putin could use cryptocurrencies to evade U.S. and other sanctions launched against the Kremlin for its unprovoked invasion of Ukraine, a Treasury official told lawmakers Tuesday. “Yes, senator, that’s possible,” Elizabeth Rosenberg, Treasury’s assistant secretary for Terrorist Financing and Financial Crimes, said when Sen. Elizabeth Warren, D-Mass., asked her if digital assets could be used to skirt sanctions.

To read this article:

This entry was posted in Syndicated. Bookmark the permalink.

Comments are closed.

Recent Posts

  1. FedEx’s bleak warning could reflect global economy ? and company’s own shortcomings
  2. Salesforce aims for 25% operating margin in 2026 with more efficient spending
  3. Stock futures fall as traders weigh another large rate hike from Federal Reserve
  4. Fed raises rates by another three-quarters of a percentage point, pledges more hikes to fight inflation
  5. 2-year Treasury yield surges above 4.1% after Fed hike, highest level since 2007

Search


Categories