Salesforce co-CEO Benioff says there’s ‘no finish line when it comes to security’ after Uber hack

September 21, 2022 : Permanent Link

(CNBC) Salesforce co-CEO Marc Benioff said the cloud software company has much more to do in the area of cybersecurity following an attack at Uber involving Salesforce’s Slack chat app. Uber said on Monday that it believed a hacking group dubbed Lapsus$ was behind a cyberattack last week and noted that other victims of the group’s attacks this year included Cisco, Nvidia, Okta and Samsung.

