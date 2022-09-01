Hedge Fund News From HedgeCo.Net

Stock futures fall after Wall Street closed out August with losses

September 1, 2022 : Permanent Link

(CNBC) U.S. stock futures fell on Thursday morning after the major averages closed out August with losses and investors considered the Federal Reserve’s fight against inflation. Dow Jones Industrial Average futures fell by 140 points, or 0.44%. S&P 500 and Nasdaq 100 futures declined 0.71% and 1.19%, respectively. Those moves follow four straight days of losses in the major averages.

To read this article:

This entry was posted in Syndicated. Bookmark the permalink.

Comments are closed.

Recent Posts

  1. Archer Capital Management Group, the Archer Growth Fund and Related Entities Charged with Defrauding Investors
  2. Critical August jobs report expected to run hot and that could lead to a more aggressive Fed
  3. Matt Damon-endorsed crypto platform sues Australian woman after accidentally sending her $7.1 million instead of $68
  4. Preqin data suggests stock-picking hedge funds are poised for worst performance in a decade
  5. Investors look to Absolute Return for diversification

Search


Categories