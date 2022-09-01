(CNBC) U.S. stock futures fell on Thursday morning after the major averages closed out August with losses and investors considered the Federal Reserve’s fight against inflation. Dow Jones Industrial Average futures fell by 140 points, or 0.44%. S&P 500 and Nasdaq 100 futures declined 0.71% and 1.19%, respectively. Those moves follow four straight days of losses in the major averages.

