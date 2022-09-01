(CNBC) District of Columbia Attorney General Karl Racine accused MicroStrategy co-founder and Executive Chairman Michael Saylor of evading $25 million in district taxes in a lawsuit filed Wednesday. The lawsuit also names MicroStrategy as a defendant. Racine alleges the company conspired to help Saylor evade the taxes. The AG’s office said it’s seeking to recover a total sum of over $100 million in unpaid taxes and penalties.
MicroStrategy Chair Michael Saylor accused of evading $25 million in taxes by DC attorney general
This entry was posted in Syndicated. Bookmark the permalink.