(CNBC) Stock futures were lower on Wednesday morning after a relief rally failed during regular trading hours and the S&P 500 hit a new intraday low for the year. Futures tied to the Dow Jones Industrial Average lost 173 points, or about 0.59%. S&P 500 futures shed 0.71%, and Nasdaq 100 futures also fell more than 100 points, or about 0.98%.
Stock futures fall after S&P 500 hits new low for the year; 10-year Treasury yield briefly tops 4%
This entry was posted in Syndicated. Bookmark the permalink.