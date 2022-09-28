Hedge Fund News From HedgeCo.Net

Stock futures fall after S&P 500 hits new low for the year; 10-year Treasury yield briefly tops 4%

September 28, 2022 : Permanent Link

(CNBC) Stock futures were lower on Wednesday morning after a relief rally failed during regular trading hours and the S&P 500 hit a new intraday low for the year. Futures tied to the Dow Jones Industrial Average lost 173 points, or about 0.59%. S&P 500 futures shed 0.71%, and Nasdaq 100 futures also fell more than 100 points, or about 0.98%.

