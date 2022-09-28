(CNBC) Do Kwon, the founder of Terraform Labs, insists he’s not on the run from South Korean authorities after the country’s prosecutors’ office said it had received an international arrest warrant for the cryptocurrency executive. Kwon’s company was behind the algorithmic stablecoin terraUSD or UST and its sister token luna which, combined were worth around $60 billion and in May collapsed to near-to-nothing.

To read this article: