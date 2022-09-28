Hedge Fund News From HedgeCo.Net

Crypto founder behind $60 billion collapse says he is not hiding after Interpol issues arrest notice

September 28, 2022 : Permanent Link

(CNBC) Do Kwon, the founder of Terraform Labs, insists he’s not on the run from South Korean authorities after the country’s prosecutors’ office said it had received an international arrest warrant for the cryptocurrency executive. Kwon’s company was behind the algorithmic stablecoin terraUSD or UST and its sister token luna which, combined were worth around $60 billion and in May collapsed to near-to-nothing.

To read this article:

This entry was posted in Syndicated. Bookmark the permalink.

Comments are closed.

Recent Posts

  1. 16 Wall Street Firms Charged with Widespread Recordkeeping Failures
  2. Stock market losses wipe out $9 trillion from Americans’ wealth
  3. Crypto founder behind $60 billion collapse says he is not hiding after Interpol issues arrest notice
  4. Stock futures fall after S&P 500 hits new low for the year; 10-year Treasury yield briefly tops 4%
  5. Mary Daly says the Fed does not want to tip U.S. economy into downturn

Search


Categories