Hedge Fund News From HedgeCo.Net

Matt Damon-endorsed crypto platform sues Australian woman after accidentally sending her $7.1 million instead of $68

September 2, 2022 : Permanent Link

(CNBC) It took seven months for the Matt Damon-endorsed Crypto.com to realize that it accidentally sent AU$10.5 million dollars (about $7.1 million at today’s exchange rate) to a woman in Australia, instead of the 100 Australian dollar refund she requested. Now, the cryptocurrency trading platform is going after Melbourne-based Thevamanogari Manivel and her sister, Thilagavathy Gangadory, to retrieve its money — along with 10% interest and legal fees.

To read this article

This entry was posted in Syndicated. Bookmark the permalink.

Comments are closed.

Recent Posts

  1. Archer Capital Management Group, the Archer Growth Fund and Related Entities Charged with Defrauding Investors
  2. Critical August jobs report expected to run hot and that could lead to a more aggressive Fed
  3. Matt Damon-endorsed crypto platform sues Australian woman after accidentally sending her $7.1 million instead of $68
  4. Preqin data suggests stock-picking hedge funds are poised for worst performance in a decade
  5. Investors look to Absolute Return for diversification

Search


Categories