(CNBC) It took seven months for the Matt Damon-endorsed Crypto.com to realize that it accidentally sent AU$10.5 million dollars (about $7.1 million at today’s exchange rate) to a woman in Australia, instead of the 100 Australian dollar refund she requested. Now, the cryptocurrency trading platform is going after Melbourne-based Thevamanogari Manivel and her sister, Thilagavathy Gangadory, to retrieve its money — along with 10% interest and legal fees.

