Critical August jobs report expected to run hot and that could lead to a more aggressive Fed

September 2, 2022 : Permanent Link

(CNBC) Job growth in August likely slowed from July’s frenzied pace, but it is still expected to have been quite strong, with broad-based hiring across many sectors. Monthly jobs data is always important, but the August report, released at 8:30 a.m. ET Friday, is particularly key since the state of the labor market will be an important consideration in the Federal Reserve’s next interest rate decision later this month.

