Warren Buffett’s Berkshire Hathaway sold nearly half its stake in Apple

August 5, 2024 : Permanent Link

(CNBC) Warren Buffett’s Berkshire Hathaway dumped nearly half of its gigantic Apple stake last quarter in a surprising move for the famously long-term-focused investor. The Omaha-based conglomerate disclosed in its earnings filing that its holding in the iPhone maker was valued at $84.2 billion at the end of the second quarter, suggesting that the Oracle of Omaha offloaded a little more than 49% of the tech stake.

