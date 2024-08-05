Hedge Fund News From HedgeCo.Net

Elon Musk PAC being investigated by Michigan secretary of state for potential violations

August 5, 2024 : Permanent Link

(CNBC) A political action committee backed by billionaire Elon Musk is being investigated by the Michigan secretary of state’s office amid efforts to collect voter data. Musk, the CEO of Tesla and SpaceX, has said he created and helped fund the America PAC, which is supporting former President Donald Trump. Musk has a net worth of over $225 billion, according to Forbes.

