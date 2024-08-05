(CNBC) A political action committee backed by billionaire Elon Musk is being investigated by the Michigan secretary of state’s office amid efforts to collect voter data. Musk, the CEO of Tesla and SpaceX, has said he created and helped fund the America PAC, which is supporting former President Donald Trump. Musk has a net worth of over $225 billion, according to Forbes.
Elon Musk PAC being investigated by Michigan secretary of state for potential violations
This entry was posted in Syndicated. Bookmark the permalink.