Tech stocks see steepest three-week slump in two years, led by plunge in Amazon and Intel

August 5, 2024 : Permanent Link

(CNBC) With quarterly earnings from tech’s mega-cap companies largely in the rearview mirror, one thing is clear: Wall Street is nervous. The Nasdaq Composite slumped 3.4% this week, bringing its three-week slide to 8.8%. That’s the worst performance for the tech-heavy index over that length of time since September 2022, when the market was in free fall due to soaring inflation and rising interest rates, according to FactSet.

