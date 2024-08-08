Hedge Fund News From HedgeCo.Net

Stock futures fall after Wednesday’s afternoon market slide: Live updates

August 8, 2024 : Permanent Link

(CNBC) Stock market futures dipped on Wednesday evening as Wall Street sought to stabilize following several dramatic swings in recent days. Futures tied to the Dow Jones Industrial Average lost 112 points, or about 0.3%. S&P 500 futures slipped 0.5%, while Nasdaq 100 futures fell 0.7%. The move in futures comes after stocks were unable to hold an early rally on Wednesday, fueling concerns that the factors that caused Monday’s sell-off haven’t gone away. 

