(CNBC) JPMorgan Chase CEO Jamie Dimon said Wednesday he still believes that the odds of a “soft landing” for the U.S. economy are around 35% to 40%, making recession the most likely scenario in his mind. When asked Dimon if he had changed his view from February that markets were too optimistic on recession risks, he said the odds were “about the same” as his earlier call. “There’s a lot of uncertainty out there,” Dimon said.

To read this article: