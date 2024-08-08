Hedge Fund News From HedgeCo.Net

Jamie Dimon says he still sees a recession on the horizon

August 8, 2024 : Permanent Link

(CNBC) JPMorgan Chase CEO Jamie Dimon said Wednesday he still believes that the odds of a “soft landing” for the U.S. economy are around 35% to 40%, making recession the most likely scenario in his mind. When asked Dimon if he had changed his view from February that markets were too optimistic on recession risks, he said the odds were “about the same” as his earlier call. “There’s a lot of uncertainty out there,” Dimon said.

