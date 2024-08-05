Hedge Fund News From HedgeCo.Net

Dow futures slide more than 300 points after Nasdaq falls into a correction: Live updates

August 5, 2024 : Permanent Link

(CNBC) U.S. stock futures fell Sunday night following a volatile week for Wall Street, in which the Nasdaq Composite dropped into correction territory. Dow Jones Industrial Average futures fell by 383 points, or 0.96%. S&P 500 futures and Nasdaq-100 futures dipped 1.6% and 2.5%, respectively. Wall Street is coming off a brutal week for the major averages.

