OpenAI co-founder John Schulman says he will leave and join rival Anthropic

August 6, 2024 : Permanent Link

(CNBC) OpenAI co-founder John Schulman said in a Monday X post that he would leave the Microsoft-backed company and join Anthropic, an artificial intelligence startup with funding from Amazon. The move comes less than three months after OpenAI disbanded a superalignment team that focused on trying to ensure that people can control AI systems that exceed human capability at many tasks.

