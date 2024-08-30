Hedge Fund News From HedgeCo.Net

Dell beats estimates as server sales soar 80%, riding AI wave

August 30, 2024 : Permanent Link

(CNBC) Net income climbed 85% to $841 million, or $1.17 per share, from $455 million, or 63 cents per share, in the year-ago period. Revenue increased about 9% from $22.93 billion a year ago. The stock took a leg lower after Dell revised its full-year guidance to between $95.5 billion and $98.5 billion, a slight upward revision from the company’s previous forecast. Earlier this year, the company told investors to expect revenue between $93.5 billion and $97.5 billion for the full year, up from $88.4 billion in the prior year.

To read this article:

This entry was posted in Syndicated. Bookmark the permalink.

Comments are closed.

Recent Posts

  1. China-based QZ Asset Management Ltd. and its CEO Charged in Pre-IPO Fraud Scheme
  2. S&P 500 futures climb as traders brace for key inflation report: Live updates
  3. Dell beats estimates as server sales soar 80%, riding AI wave
  4. The Fed’s preferred inflation indicator is out Friday. Here’s what to expect
  5. Amazon ousts Microsoft as top hedge fund stock pick in Q2

Search


Categories