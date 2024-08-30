Hedge Fund News From HedgeCo.Net

The Fed’s preferred inflation indicator is out Friday. Here’s what to expect

August 30, 2024 : Permanent Link

(CNBC) The Commerce Department at 8:30 a.m. ET will release its personal consumption expenditures price index, a sprawling measure of what consumers are paying for a variety of goods and services as well as their spending preferences. While the Fed uses a whole dashboard of indicators to measure inflation, the PCE index is its go-to data point and its sole forecasting tool when members release their quarterly projections. 

To read this article:

This entry was posted in Syndicated. Bookmark the permalink.

Comments are closed.

Recent Posts

  1. China-based QZ Asset Management Ltd. and its CEO Charged in Pre-IPO Fraud Scheme
  2. S&P 500 futures climb as traders brace for key inflation report: Live updates
  3. Dell beats estimates as server sales soar 80%, riding AI wave
  4. The Fed’s preferred inflation indicator is out Friday. Here’s what to expect
  5. Amazon ousts Microsoft as top hedge fund stock pick in Q2

Search


Categories