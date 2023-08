(CNBC) U.S. stock futures fell Tuesday night after Fitch downgraded the U.S.’s long-term rating and traders continued to assess the latest batch of second-quarter earnings results. Dow Jones Industrial Average futures slid by 75 points, or 0.2%. S&P 500 and Nasdaq-100 futures dipped 0.3% and 0.4%, respectively.

