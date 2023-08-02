(CNBC) Fitch Ratings downgraded the United States’ long-term foreign currency issuer default rating to AA+ from AAA on Tuesday, pointing to “expected fiscal deterioration over the next three years,” an erosion of governance and a growing general debt burden. “The repeated debt-limit political standoffs and last-minute resolutions have eroded confidence in fiscal management,” said Fitch.
Fitch downgrades U.S. long-term rating to AA+ from AAA
