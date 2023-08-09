Hedge Fund News From HedgeCo.Net

PayPal Tries to drag 435 million users into the $120 billion stablecoin market — here’s why

August 9, 2023 : Permanent Link

(CNBC) PayPal this week became the first major U.S. fintech company to offer its own crypto token with a dollar-pegged stablecoin known as PayPal USD, making big promises of how it can move money between millions of crypto investors.  The company is entering an extremely crowded market already dominated by stablecoins like tether and USDC, at a time when the hype over cryptocurrency has largely fizzled and prices have been mostly stable with no big run-ups since 2022.

