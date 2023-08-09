Hedge Fund News From HedgeCo.Net

Stock futures are little changed after Tuesday’s losses: Live updates

August 9, 2023 : Permanent Link

(CNBC) U.S. stock futures were little changed Tuesday night following a selloff for the major averages. Dow Jones Industrial Average futures fell by 27 points, or 0.08%. S&P 500 futures dipped 0.06%, while Nasdaq 100 futures declined 0.06%. In extended trading, Penn Entertainment surged 12% after the casino company said it’s launching an online sportsbook with ESPN, called ESPN Bet, this fall.

To read this article:

This entry was posted in Syndicated. Bookmark the permalink.

Comments are closed.

Recent Posts

  1. 11 Wall Street Firms Charged with Widespread Recordkeeping Failures and $289 Million in Fines
  2. PayPal Tries to drag 435 million users into the $120 billion stablecoin market — here’s why
  3. Stock futures are little changed after Tuesday’s losses: Live updates
  4. From $40 billion to ‘going concern’ — WeWork warns of possible bankruptcy
  5. Technology and financials lead July hedge fund gains

Search


Categories