(CNBC) Four years ago WeWork was preparing for a blockbuster IPO. Now the company is warning of possible bankruptcy. “Our losses and negative cash flows from operating activities raise substantial doubt about our ability to continue as a going concern,” WeWork said in a filing with the SEC on Tuesday. The spectacular collapse of a company once valued by SoftBank at $40 billion has been years in the making, but is still surprising given the number of large commercial buildings around the world that don the company’s name.

To read this article: