Fed Chair Powell calls inflation ‘too high’ and warns that ‘we are prepared to raise rates further’

August 28, 2023 : Permanent Link

(CNBC) While acknowledging that progress has been made and saying the Fed will be careful in where it goes from here, the central bank leader said inflation is still above where policymakers feel comfortable. He noted that the Fed will remain flexible as it contemplates further moves, but gave little indication that it’s ready to start easing anytime soon.

