Hedge Fund News From HedgeCo.Net

Evergrande shares plunge as much as 87% as trading resumes after 17 months

August 28, 2023 : Permanent Link

(CNBC) Shares of the world’s most indebted property developer China Evergrande Group plunged as much as 87% on its open on Monday, trading for the first time since March 21, 2022. Shares fell to as low as 22 Hong Kong cents on Monday, compared to its last close at 1.65 Hong Kong dollars per share on March 18, 2022. The resumption of trade comes as the company posted a loss of 39.25 billion yuan ($5.38 billion) for the six months ended June, a smaller loss compared to the 86.17 billion yuan loss the same period a year ago.

To read this article:

This entry was posted in Syndicated. Bookmark the permalink.

Comments are closed.

Recent Posts

  1. CFTC Orders Texas Trading Advisor and His Company to Pay Approximately $250,000 for Fraudulent Solicitation and Failure to Register
  2. Stock futures inch higher to kick off the final trading week of a rocky August: Live updates
  3. CTAs struggling to repeat 2022's success
  4. Evergrande shares plunge as much as 87% as trading resumes after 17 months
  5. Fed Chair Powell calls inflation ‘too high’ and warns that ‘we are prepared to raise rates further’

Search


Categories