Hedge Fund News From HedgeCo.Net

Bitcoin rallies more than 7% as court sides with Grayscale over the SEC in crypto ETF case

August 30, 2023 : Permanent Link

(CNBC) The price of bitcoin surged Tuesday after the U.S. Court of Appeals for the DC Circuit ruled that the Securities and Exchange Commission was wrong to deny crypto investment giant Grayscale permission to convert its popular bitcoin trust into an ETF. Bitcoin jumped 7.15% following the ruling to $27,851.82, according to Coin Metrics. The move lifted cryptocurrencies broadly as well as crypto equities higher.

To read this article:

This entry was posted in Syndicated. Bookmark the permalink.

Comments are closed.

Recent Posts

  1. Citigroup Global Markets Charged with Recordkeeping Failures concerning Underwriting Expenses
  2. Nvidia’s stock closes at record after Google AI partnership
  3. Stock futures are little changed after a third straight winning day on Wall Street: Live updates
  4. Bitcoin rallies more than 7% as court sides with Grayscale over the SEC in crypto ETF case
  5. Redwood Materials, run by ex-Tesla CTO, raises $1 billion to expand recycling operations in U.S.

Search


Categories