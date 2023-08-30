(CNBC) The company takes spent electric vehicle batteries, breaks them down and uses the metals from them — including nickel, copper, cobalt and lithium — to produce new components that can go into EV batteries. One of Redwood’s major goals is to produce battery components domestically to reduce some of the global trade and geopolitical risks around the EV industry
Redwood Materials, run by ex-Tesla CTO, raises $1 billion to expand recycling operations in U.S.
