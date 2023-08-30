Hedge Fund News From HedgeCo.Net

Redwood Materials, run by ex-Tesla CTO, raises $1 billion to expand recycling operations in U.S.

August 30, 2023 : Permanent Link

(CNBC) The company takes spent electric vehicle batteries, breaks them down and uses the metals from them — including nickel, copper, cobalt and lithium — to produce new components that can go into EV batteries. One of Redwood’s major goals is to produce battery components domestically to reduce some of the global trade and geopolitical risks around the EV industry

