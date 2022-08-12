Hedge Fund News From HedgeCo.Net

Zoom investor tells startup ‘Forget the past three years’ accept 50% valuation hit

August 12, 2022 : Permanent Link

(CNBC) Eugene Zhang, a veteran Silicon Valley investor, recalls the exact moment the market for young startups peaked this year. The firehose of money from venture capital firms, hedge funds and wealthy families pouring into seed-stage companies was reaching absurd levels, he said. A company that helps startups raise money had an oversubscribed round at a preposterous $80 million valuation. In another case, a tiny software firm with barely $50,000 in revenue got a $35 million valuation.

