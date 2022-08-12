Hedge Fund News From HedgeCo.Net

Ethereum just pulled off its final test run ahead of one of the most important events in crypto

August 12, 2022 : Permanent Link

(CNBC) Ethereum, the second-largest cryptocurrency by market value, just ran a final dress rehearsal ahead of a years-awaited upgrade that’s been billed as one of the most important events in the history of crypto. Since its creation almost a decade ago, ethereum has been mined through a so-called proof-of-work model. It involves complex math equations that massive numbers of machines race to solve, and it requires an abundance of energy. Bitcoin mining follows a similar process.

