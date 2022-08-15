Hedge Fund News From HedgeCo.Net

Tesla hedging: New ETF gears up to attract hesitant investors

August 15, 2022 : Permanent Link

(CNBC) Risk-averse investors have a new option to make safer bets on Tesla. Innovator ETFs launched the Innovator Hedged TSLA Strategy ETF (TSLH) – among other defined outcome products – last month. According to the ETF’s CEO Bruce Bond, it gives investors exposure to the stock while largely steering clear of volatility and valuation risks by design. It’s a buffered ETF using a risk reversal strategy to minimize downside while also putting a cap on gains. “You buy TSLH, hedge Tesla, you get basically 10% on the upside, and you have a 10% floor.”

To read this article:

This entry was posted in Syndicated. Bookmark the permalink.

Comments are closed.

Recent Posts

  1. SEC Charges Broker-Dealer and Two Employees with Engaging in Unauthorized Securities Transactions
  2. Melvin Capital under investigation by the SEC
  3. Stock futures fall slightly ahead of a big retail earnings week
  4. Cloud stocks are rallying after a punishing start to the year as 2022 outlook brightens
  5. Tesla hedging: New ETF gears up to attract hesitant investors

Search


Categories