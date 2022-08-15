Hedge Fund News From HedgeCo.Net

(CNBC) Investors looking to get into beaten-down cloud stocks at bargain basement prices may have missed their opportunity. Scanning the cloud software market, which tanked to start the year, numerous stocks have jumped 50% from their lows. The WisdomTree Cloud Computing Fund, a sector-wide basket, has risen 26% in the past three months, while the S&P 500 is up less than 9% over that stretch.

