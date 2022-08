(CNBC) U.S. stocks rallied Wednesday, clawing back losses from earlier in the week, as traders cheered better-than-expected economic data that helped allay recession fears. The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 416.33 points, or 1.29%, to 32,812.50. The S&P 500 gained 1.56% to 4,155.17, hitting its highest level since June and wiping out losses from earlier in the week. The Nasdaq Composite increased 2.59% to 12,668.16, boosted by rising tech stocks.

