Robinhood’s Tenev says the retail brokerage firm is not interested in selling itself despite struggles

August 4, 2022 : Permanent Link

(CNBC) Robinhood CEO Vlad Tenev said Wednesday that the retail brokerage is not looking to be acquired despite announcing major layoffs after another quarter of shrinking active users. “In one word: No,” Tenev said on an investor call when asked about potentially being bought by another firm. “I think we’re in a great position as a stand-alone company. I love us as a stand-alone company.”

