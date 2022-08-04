(CNBC) Robinhood CEO Vlad Tenev said Wednesday that the retail brokerage is not looking to be acquired despite announcing major layoffs after another quarter of shrinking active users. “In one word: No,” Tenev said on an investor call when asked about potentially being bought by another firm. “I think we’re in a great position as a stand-alone company. I love us as a stand-alone company.”

