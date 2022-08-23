Hedge Fund News From HedgeCo.Net

One-in-three traditional hedge funds now investing in digital assets

August 23, 2022 : Permanent Link

(Hedgeweek) The number of traditional hedge funds investing in digital assets has almost doubled in a year to over one-in-three, according to a report by Business Review. The report cites PwC’s 4th Annual Global Crypto Hedge Fund Report 2022, produced together with the Alternative Investment Management Association (AIMA) and Elwood Asset Management, as revealing that of the traditional hedge funds surveyed, 38% are currently investing in digital assets, compared to 21% a year ago.  T

