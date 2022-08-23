Hedge Fund News From HedgeCo.Net

Griffin’s Citadel Securities borrows $600m to cash in on strong demand from lenders

August 23, 2022 : Permanent Link

(Hedgeweek) Citadel Securities has borrowed $600 million to bolster its balance sheet and capitalise on strong demand from lenders after increased market volatility helped it record strong performance in the first six months of the year, according to a report by The Financial Times. Q2 net trading revenues at the company reportedly surged 38 per cent from a year earlier to reach $1.9 billion.

