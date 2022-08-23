(Hedgeweek) Citadel Securities has borrowed $600 million to bolster its balance sheet and capitalise on strong demand from lenders after increased market volatility helped it record strong performance in the first six months of the year, according to a report by The Financial Times. Q2 net trading revenues at the company reportedly surged 38 per cent from a year earlier to reach $1.9 billion.
