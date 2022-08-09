(CNBC) Novavax deeply cut its full-year revenue guidance Monday, with no new Covid-19 vaccine sales expected for 2022 in the U.S. or from an international alliance called Covax that represents low- and middle-income countries. The Maryland biotech company cut its 2022 sales outlook by about 50% and now expects to generate $2 billion to $2.3 billion in revenue. Novavax previously forecast $4 billion to $5 billion in revenue.

