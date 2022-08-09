Hedge Fund News From HedgeCo.Net

Consumers expect inflation to slow down, a big win for the Fed

August 9, 2022 : Permanent Link

(CNBC) The consumer outlook for inflation decreased significantly in July amid a sharp drop in gas prices and a growing belief that the rapid surges in food and housing also would ebb in the future. The New York Federal Reserve’s monthly Survey of Consumer Expectations showed that respondents expect inflation to run at a 6.2% pace over the next year and a 3.2% rate for the next three years.

