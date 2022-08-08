Hedge Fund News From HedgeCo.Net

Danger ahead: The U.S. economy has yet to face its biggest recession challenge

August 8, 2022 : Permanent Link

(CNBC) You’d be hard-pressed now to find a recession in the rearview mirror. What’s down the road, though, is another story. There is no historical precedent to indicate that an economy in recession can produce 528,000 jobs in a month, as the U.S. did during July. A 3.5% unemployment rate, tied for the lowest since 1969, is not consistent with contraction. But that doesn’t mean there isn’t a recession ahead, and, ironically enough, it is the labor market’s phenomenal resiliency that could pose the broader economy’s biggest long-run danger.

