Berkshire Hathaway reports operating earnings surge, but posts big investment loss amid market rout

August 8, 2022 : Permanent Link

(CNBC) Berkshire Hathaway’s operating profits jumped in the second quarter despite fears of slowing growth, but Warren Buffett’s conglomerate was not immune to the overall market turmoil. The conglomerate’s operating earnings — which encompass profits made from the myriad of businesses owned by the conglomerate like insurance, railroads and utilities — totaled $9.283 billion in the second quarter of 2022,

