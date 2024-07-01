(CNBCStock futures rose in overnight trading Sunday as Wall Street looked ahead to the second half of 2024. Futures tied to the Dow Jones Industrial Average added 55 points, or 0.1%, while S&P 500 futures gained 0.2%. Nasdaq-100 futures also edged up 0.2%. Wall Street is coming off a losing session for the major averages, of a strong finish to the first half of the trading year. Continued excitement surrounding artificial intelligence and stocks such as Nvidia led the S&P 500 to a 14.5% gain, while the Nasdaq Composite rallied 18.1%.

