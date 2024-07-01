(CNBC) Boeing said Monday that it will buy back Spirit AeroSystems in an all-stock deal that the planemaker has said will improve safety and quality as it struggles with its latest manufacturing crises. Boeing in March disclosed that it was in talks to acquire the Wichita, Kansas-based company, weeks after a fuselage panel blew out midair from a nearly new Boeing 737 Max 9 on an Alaska Airlines flight. Spirit makes the fuselages for the 737 and other parts, including sections of Boeing’s 787 Dreamliners.

