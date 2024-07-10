Hedge Fund News From HedgeCo.Net

Stock futures are little changed after S&P 500 notches another record close: Live updates

July 10, 2024 : Permanent Link

(CNBC) Stock futures were little changed in overnight trading Tuesday after the S&P 500 notched a fresh record close. Futures connected to the Dow Jones Industrial Average dipped 3 points. S&P 500 futures and Nasdaq-100 futures were near the flatline. Wall Street is coming off a mixed session that pushed the Nasdaq Composite and S&P 500 to new records as Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell cautioned that keeping rates elevated for too long could stunt economic growth.

