Musk says next Neuralink brain implant expected soon, despite issues with the first patient

July 11, 2024 : Permanent Link

(CNBC) Elon Musk said Wednesday that his brain tech startup Neuralink hopes to implant its system in a second human patient within “the next week or so.” Executives also said the company is making changes to address the hardware problems it encountered with its first participant. Neuralink is building a brain-computer interface, or a BCI, that aims to help patients by using breakthrough paralysis-control technology.

