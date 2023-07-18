Hedge Fund News From HedgeCo.Net

U.S. lawmakers extend social media investigation to Meta’s Threads

July 18, 2023 : Permanent Link

(CNBC) House Judiciary Chair Jim Jordan, R-Ohio, has asked Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg to hand over documents about content moderation on Threads in response to an earlier subpoena related to the panel’s ongoing investigation of tech platforms’ policies and contact with the Biden administration. The letter, obtained exclusively by CNBC, is an early indication of the added spotlight Meta’s newest product could bring to the company in Washington.

