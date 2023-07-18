Hedge Fund News From HedgeCo.Net

Ripple says U.S. banks will want to use XRP cryptocurrency after partial victory in SEC fight

July 18, 2023 : Permanent Link

(CNBC) Blockchain startup Ripple is confident U.S. banks and other financial institutions in the country will start showing interest in adopting XRP in cross-border payments after a landmark ruling determined the token was not, in itself, necessarily a security. The San Francisco-based firm expects to start talks with American financial firms about using its On-Demand Liquidity (ODL) product, which uses XRP for money transfers, in the third quarter

