(CNBC) Tesla reported earnings after the bell, showing a record for quarterly revenue but lower margins thanks to price cuts and incentives. The stock price remained flat after the initial report, but began dropping during the earnings call as CEO Elon Musk and other executives failed to deliver precise specs and start of delivery dates for the Cybertruck, and for a robotaxi-ready vehicle. Musk and other execs also said during the call that vehicle production would slow down during Q3 due to shutdowns for factory improvements.

