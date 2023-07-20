Hedge Fund News From HedgeCo.Net

Netflix earnings showcase strength as the rest of the media industry struggles

July 20, 2023 : Permanent Link

(CNBC) Netflix added 5.9 million subscribers in the quarter, a sign that its two primary 2023 initiatives — cracking down on password sharing and launching a cheaper $6.99 per month advertising tier — are bringing in new subscribers. Netflix added 1.2 million subscribers in the United States and Canada in the quarter — its largest regional quarterly gain since 2021.

