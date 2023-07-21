Hedge Fund News From HedgeCo.Net

July 21, 2023 : Permanent Link

(CNBC) Stock futures were near flat Thursday night after the Dow Jones Industrial Average wrapped up a ninth day of wins. Futures tied to the Dow added 16 points, trading close to the flat line. S&P 500 futures were little changed, and Nasdaq 100 futures ticked down 0.1%. Transportation stocks CSX and Knight-Swift fell 4% and 3%, respectively, in extended trading after reporting earnings that underwhelmed Wall Street analysts.

