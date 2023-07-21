Hedge Fund News From HedgeCo.Net

FTX lawyers accuse Sam Bankman-Fried of financing his criminal defense with $10 million in misappropriated funds

July 21, 2023 : Permanent Link

(CNBC) Sam Bankman-Fried, co-founder of failed crypto exchange FTX, was sued in Delaware bankruptcy court on Thursday by his ex-company’s lawyers, who accuse him and members of his leadership team of stealing hundreds of millions of dollars. The lawyers are seeking to recover funds from Bankman-Fried and former executives of FTX and sister hedge fund Alameda Research.

To read this article:

This entry was posted in Syndicated. Bookmark the permalink.

Comments are closed.

Recent Posts

  1. SEC Obtains Final Judgment Against Operator of Multi-Million Dollar Ponzi Scheme
  2. Stock futures are little changed after Dow registers longest rally since 2017: Live updates
  3. FTX lawyers accuse Sam Bankman-Fried of financing his criminal defense with $10 million in misappropriated funds
  4. Odey AM to reopen Absolute Return fund ahead of transfer
  5. Victims want Morgan Stanley to answer for ex-financial advisor’s Ponzi scheme

Search


Categories