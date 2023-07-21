(CNBC) Sam Bankman-Fried, co-founder of failed crypto exchange FTX, was sued in Delaware bankruptcy court on Thursday by his ex-company’s lawyers, who accuse him and members of his leadership team of stealing hundreds of millions of dollars. The lawyers are seeking to recover funds from Bankman-Fried and former executives of FTX and sister hedge fund Alameda Research.
FTX lawyers accuse Sam Bankman-Fried of financing his criminal defense with $10 million in misappropriated funds
